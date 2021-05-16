Brokerages Anticipate SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.01. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other SVMK news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $276,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,597 shares of company stock worth $1,296,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SVMK by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.15. 554,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

