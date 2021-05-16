DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $168.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of DASH traded up $25.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.07. 15,264,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.21. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

