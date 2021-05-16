TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.25 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.25 billion and $3.52 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000999 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002490 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001907 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

