Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESVIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. 1,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

