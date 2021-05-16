UBIX.Network Price Hits $0.0014 (UBX)

UBIX.Network (CURRENCY:UBX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One UBIX.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UBIX.Network has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UBIX.Network has a market capitalization of $63.57 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00487087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00232464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.04 or 0.01155193 BTC.

UBIX.Network Profile

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network . UBIX.Network’s official website is ubix.network . UBIX.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ubix_network

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ??within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

UBIX.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBIX.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBIX.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UBIX.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

