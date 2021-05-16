Sora Achieves Market Cap of $230.58 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Sora has a market cap of $230.58 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora coin can now be purchased for about $658.80 or 0.01455052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sora has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00141776 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XOR is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 coins. The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sora is sora.org . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

