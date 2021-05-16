Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.810-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 711,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,264. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

