Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $28.54. 73,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.