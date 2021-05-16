Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CSFB set a C$17.50 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$18.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,393. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$16.85 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.43%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.