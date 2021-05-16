Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SHLAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Schindler stock remained flat at $$278.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Schindler has a 1-year low of $212.55 and a 1-year high of $315.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.47.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

