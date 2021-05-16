FairGame (FAIR) Reaches Market Cap of $8.15 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $3.56 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002412 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005896 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00122938 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

