Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.54 million.

Shares of ICPT stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 612,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,132. The stock has a market cap of $601.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.29.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.