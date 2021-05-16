Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIMX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 140,007 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 260,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 78,377 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 4,508,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,572. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.