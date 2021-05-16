Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.47 Million

Brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce sales of $127.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.50 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $75.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $540.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $548.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $639.88 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 297,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,676. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,252,479. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,132,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 454,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

