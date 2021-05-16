First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.28. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 202.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

INBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $35.73. 27,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,429. The company has a market capitalization of $352.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

