Rally (RLY) Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Rally has a market cap of $152.49 million and $1.92 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rally has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00090574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $205.15 or 0.00465905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00228573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.04 or 0.01242360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040275 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,883,001 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

