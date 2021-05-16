Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.23 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. 716,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 602,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,021. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

