Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $12.50 on Top Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $12.50 or 0.00028259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Firo has a market cap of $148.30 million and $9.07 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.31 or 0.07608519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.49 or 0.02518202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.95 or 0.00642170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00199964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.06 or 0.00848217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.00662701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.90 or 0.00567412 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,867,988 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

