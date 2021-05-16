Krios Market Capitalization Hits $2.18 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $528.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Krios has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000893 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00167706 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.28 or 0.03849781 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.