Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report sales of $218.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.65 million and the lowest is $215.17 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $184.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $875.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 57,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,444. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $129.01.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $248,047.92. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $1,281,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

