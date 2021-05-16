Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights restated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.79, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. Vonage has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

