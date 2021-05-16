Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. 297,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68. Maximus has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.