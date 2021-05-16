II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.630-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $752 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.76 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised II-VI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.89.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $63.67. 1,950,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,574. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.