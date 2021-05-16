BetterBetting Trading Up 43,024.5% Over Last Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00086516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.26 or 0.01094259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00063909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00114876 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.