Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

ROAD stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $31.12. 128,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,253. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

