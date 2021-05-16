Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.80. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 110,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

