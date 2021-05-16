Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. MSCI reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.46. The stock had a trading volume of 353,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.95. MSCI has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

