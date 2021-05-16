Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Cap Reaches $237,681.35

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $237,681.35 and approximately $43.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00089387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00482698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00227649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00041010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01157826 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SDSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.