Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $103.20 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $105.00 to $105.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $581,447,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after purchasing an additional 405,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,804,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.