Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $103.20 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $105.00 to $105.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $581,447,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after purchasing an additional 405,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,804,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.