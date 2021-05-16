$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to post $6.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $30.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10.

SQZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 111,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,499. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.