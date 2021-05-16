Flashstake Market Capitalization Achieves $1.92 Million (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Flashstake has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. One Flashstake coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. Flashstake has a market cap of $1.92 million and $22,375.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flashstake alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00096571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.91 or 0.01088868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00063243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00113922 BTC.

Flashstake Coin Profile

Flashstake is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flashstake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flashstake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.