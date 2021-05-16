AllianceBlock (ALBT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.33 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $90.96 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.91 or 0.01088868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00063243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00113922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,604,683 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

