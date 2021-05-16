Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce $115.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.22 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $88.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $487.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.04 billion to $504.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $577.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.87 billion to $609.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com stock traded up $61.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,222.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,368. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.04.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

