$12.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $12.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.72 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $11.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $50.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.32 billion to $51.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.69 billion to $54.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.29.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR traded up $25.10 on Tuesday, hitting $710.40. 1,089,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,924. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $646.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

