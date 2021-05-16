Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.35. The company had a trading volume of 352,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.45. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $352.24 and a one year high of $455.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

