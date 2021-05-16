Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.210 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.25. 5,161,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $33.89.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.27.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.