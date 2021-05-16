AXPR Price Hits $0.0223 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $6.23 million and $26,691.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00085510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.01085866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00063295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00113841 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.