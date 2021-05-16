Rotten Achieves Market Cap of $941,448.35 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Rotten has a total market cap of $941,448.35 and approximately $31,438.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rotten

ROT is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 77,768,018 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

