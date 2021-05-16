PROS (NYSE:PRO) & Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Financial Survey

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -29.53% -38.36% -10.66% Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

This table compares PROS and Grow Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $250.33 million 6.80 -$69.08 million ($0.96) -40.09 Grow Capital $2.37 million 10.00 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PROS and Grow Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 1 2 4 0 2.43 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROS presently has a consensus target price of $44.29, suggesting a potential upside of 15.06%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Volatility and Risk

PROS has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROS beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams. It also provides PROS Control, a platform for price management, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, which leverages AI-powered algorithms to provide market-relevant price guidance across sales channels. In addition, the company offers PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, a solution that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer, a group revenue optimization solution, which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Airline Shopping for airlines' shopping, pricing, and repricing solutions; PROS Airline Merchandising, which sells ancillary services, including extra baggage, legroom, and other services; and PROS Airline Retail for airlines to optimize the user experience throughout the traveler journey. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

