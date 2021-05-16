Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. AXIS Capital posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE AXS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 220,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,485. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 227,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 806,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

