Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.94.

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. 411,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,355 shares of company stock worth $219,338 over the last three months. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

