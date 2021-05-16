Stealth Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $14,057.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001070 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001918 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055566 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,018,376 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

