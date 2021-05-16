Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post $66.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.73 million and the highest is $67.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $268.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $301.70 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,675,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

PING traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,325. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.