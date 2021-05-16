Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $1.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.26. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 256.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $11.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $13.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.52.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $12.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.28. The stock had a trading volume of 821,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.30 and its 200-day moving average is $296.02. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

