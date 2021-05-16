Analysts Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Baidu posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $12.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $6.91 on Friday, reaching $186.21. 9,587,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,023,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.19 and its 200-day moving average is $214.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

