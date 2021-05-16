STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STOR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 833,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.