Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after buying an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,359. The stock has a market cap of $392.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

