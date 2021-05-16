CUE Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,927.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $100.39 or 0.00218549 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $764,700.69 and approximately $7,927.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.67 or 0.00482553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00227381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.79 or 0.01166373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040882 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

