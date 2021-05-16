Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $6.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.05 and the lowest is $6.39. Humana reported earnings of $12.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $24.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 7,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Humana by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Humana by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.75. The stock had a trading volume of 571,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.27. Humana has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

