Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 1,824,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,896. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 116,528 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 585,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,229,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

